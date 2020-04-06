Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 3,660: 73 recoveries, 163 fatalities

The Philippines reported 414 new cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3, 660 as of Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, the Department of Health also reported 9 new recoveries and 11 new deaths.

The said figures bring the total number of recovered patients to 73 and 163 for fatalities.

Earlier, the DOH said that 10 laboratories across the country have already been certified to conduct independent COVID-19 testing.