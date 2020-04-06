Top Stories

Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 3,660: 73 recoveries, 163 fatalities

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The Philippines reported 414 new cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3, 660 as of Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, the Department of Health also reported 9 new recoveries and 11 new deaths.

The said figures bring the total number of recovered patients to 73 and 163 for fatalities.

 

Earlier, the DOH said that 10 laboratories across the country have already been certified to conduct independent COVID-19 testing.

 

Related articles:

  1. Philippines reports 396 COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 33
  2. Philippines records 3,094 COVID-19 cases: 5 new recoveries, 8 new fatalities
  3. Philippines reports 3,018 COVID-19 cases: death toll climbs to 136
  4. COVID-19 cases in the Philippines totals at 193 — DOH
  5. Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 1,546: death toll at 78

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*