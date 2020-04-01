Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 2,311: death toll nears 100

The number of fatalities in the Philippines for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) already rose to 96 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths as of Wednesday, April 1.

In a press briefing, the Department of Health (DOH) also revealed 227 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,311.

The DOH recorded one recovery bringing the total of recoveries from COVID-19 to 50.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the sudden breach of the number confirmed cases in the country was due to the increasing number of hospitals and laboratories that are allowed to facilitate COVID-19 testing.

New recovery

The DOH said one more patient has recovered from the respiratory disease.

PH 179 is a 59-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with no travel history. He first began manifesting COVID-19 symptoms on March 11 but he was discharged from the hospital on March 29 after testing negative for the disease twice.

New fatalities

The number of fatalities in the Philippines is now nearing 100 as the DOH records 8 new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the death toll to 96.