Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 2,311: death toll nears 100

The number of fatalities in the Philippines for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) already rose to 96 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths as of Wednesday, April 1.
In a press briefing, the Department of Health (DOH) also revealed 227 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,311.
The DOH recorded one recovery bringing the total of recoveries from COVID-19 to 50.
Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the sudden breach of the number confirmed cases in the country was due to the increasing number of hospitals and laboratories that are allowed to facilitate COVID-19 testing.
New recovery
The DOH said one more patient has recovered from the respiratory disease.
- PH 179 is a 59-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with no travel history. He first began manifesting COVID-19 symptoms on March 11 but he was discharged from the hospital on March 29 after testing negative for the disease twice.
New fatalities
The number of fatalities in the Philippines is now nearing 100 as the DOH records 8 new deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the death toll to 96.
- PH 692 was a hypertensive 80-year-old male San Juan resident with no travel history. He died on March 30 due to high-risk pneumonia and COVID-19.
- PH 1723 was a 70-year-old male from Cebu City whose travel and exposure history are still unknown. He died on March 28, the same day that his COVID-19 test results came back positive. He died of respiratory distress syndrome with multiple organ failure secondary to COVID-19. He also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary artery disease.
- PH 1039 was an 84-year-old male Mandaluyong resident with no travel history and comorbidities. He died on March 28 due to pneumonia and COVID-19.
- PH 621 was a 77-year-old male from Manila with no travel history. He died on March 29 of septic shock, pneumonia, and COVID-19. He also had prostatic cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- PH 1811 was a hypertensive 66-year-old male Parañaque City resident whose travel history is still unknown. He died on March 23 but only tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. He died due to acute respiratory failure and community-acquired pneumonia.
- PH 1089 was a 65-year-old female from Quezon City with no history of travel. She died on March 22 but her COVID-19 test results only came back positive on March 27. She died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and high-risk pneumonia but also had diabetes and cardiac disease.
- PH 1299 was a 73-year-old male Pasig City resident whose travel history is still unknown. He died on March 21 but only tested positive for COVID-19 four days later. He died of several complications secondary to COVID-19 but also had numerous comorbidities.
- PH 415 was a 79-year-old female from Makati City with unknown travel history. She died on March 28 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to community-acquired high-risk pneumonia and COVID-19. She also had hypertension and hypothyroidism.