Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 2,084: death toll at 88

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 538 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 2,084.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reports 10 new fatalities and 7 new recoveries.

The data brings the total number of deaths to 88 and recoveries to 49.

Vergeire reminded the public that the sudden breach of the number confirmed cases in the country was due to the increasing number of hospitals and laboratories that are allowed to facilitate COVID-19 testing.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the country’s national reference laboratory, has been conducting up to 1,00 tests per day.

Aside from RITM, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; San Lazaro Hospital; Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center; Southern Philippines Medical Center, and the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health were also conducting tests for the viral disease.

As of Tuesday, the Lung Center of the Philippines already opened its doors for testing of COVID-19 samples.