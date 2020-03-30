Number of COVID-19 cases in PH climbs to 1,546: death toll at 78

The Philippines on Monday reports 128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 1,546.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also said that the country recorded 7 additional deaths and no new recoveries.

The total number of recoveries still remains at 42 while the total number of fatalities is now at 78.

LOOK: As of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbs to 1,546. pic.twitter.com/UIOYDRnQdn — DZRH News Online (@DzrhOnline) March 30, 2020

On the same press briefing, Vergeire said that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the country’s national reference laboratory, can now conduct 900 up to 1,00 COVID-19 tests a day.

Aside from RITM, the five subnational laboratories — Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, the Southern Philippines Medical Center, and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health — can also accommodate a total of 200 tests per day.

Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has approved the use of five rapid test kits for the detection of COVID-19.

