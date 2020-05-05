NTC orders ABS-CBN to stop TV, radio broadcast operations

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Tuesday has issued a Cease and Desist Order against ABS-CBN prompting it to stop broadcasting on television and radio, a day after its legislative franchise expired.

In an order dated May 5, the agency ordered ABS-CBN to stop operating its television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide “absent a valid Congressional Franchise required by law.”

The NTC gave the network 10 days from receipt of the order “to respond as to why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled.”

“Upon the expiration of RA 7966, ABS-CBN no longer has a valid and subsisting congressional franchise as required by Act No. 3846,” it said.

“The NTC Regional Offices shall implement the closure order in their respective areas of jurisdiction. After receipt of ABS-CBN’s response, the NTC shall schedule the case for hearing at the earliest time after the Enhanced Community Quarantine is lifted by the Government,” it added.

In July 2019, 11 bills seeking the renewal of franchise of ABS-CBN remain pending before the House committee on legislative franchises, the earliest of which, at least in the 18th Congress.