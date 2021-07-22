‘Not due to Delta variant’ – expert says on uptick of cases in NCR

The OCTA Research Group dismissed concerns that the reproduction rate of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the National Capital Region rose due to the emergence of the Delta variant.

Prof. Ranjit Rye, a member of the OCTA Research Group, inferred that the easing of community quarantine protocols in Metro Manila resulted to a slight uptick in the COVID-19 reproduction rate of the region.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine until July 31.

“Hindi naman ito indikasyon na kumakalat na ang Delta,” Rye stressed on Tuesday, July 20, during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Nakikita namin, most likely, ito ay dala ng pagdami ng taong lumalabas. Yung mobility nag-increase. Siyempre, inapprove natin yung mga elderly going out, mga children,” he added.

Rye also mentioned that the public has also became complacent after more than a year under community quarantine.

In a report on Tuesday, the OCTA Research Group said that the COVID-19 reproduction number of the National Capital Region, climbed up to 1.06.

The reproduction number of Metro Manila remain below one since April 18,

The group said that average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila climbed up to 701 infections, an 11 percent increase, from July 13 to July 19.

Metro Manila has a daily average of less than 700 new COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks.

“This uptick in the NCR is a cause for concern but not yet a cause for alarm, as it is still too early to determine if this will continue to an increasing trend,” the report read.