‘Noon nasa economic zone pa sila naka-register, BPO sila’ PAGCOR official says on POGOs

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) insists that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) should be classified as a business process outsourcing companies (BPOs).

PAGCOR acting vice president for Offshore Gaming Licensing Atty. Jose Tria responded on Monday, April 4, to the statement of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority that POGOs do not fall under the BPO industry.

Tria said that POGOs were already considered as BPOs even before PAGCOR took over the licensing of online gaming operations since they operated at PEZA registered buildings.

“Noon nasa economic zone pa sila naka-register, BPO sila. Noong lumipat sa PAGCOR, biglang hindi sila naging BPO pero hindi nag-bago yung trabaho nila, ganoon pa rin naman,” Tria said during an interview with DZRH.

“Dati sa PEZA registered buildings pa sila naka-locate lang. Ibig sabihin, noon BPO sila,” he added.

In a previous statement, PEZA explained that the BPO industry is categorized into the following sectors:

contact center,

back office,

data transcription,

animation,

software development,

engineering development,

digital content,

knowledge process outsourcing,

game development,

information technology outsourcing, and

engineering services outsourcing

“It is clear that the definition of POGO as an entity that offers and offshore gaming services by providing games to players, taking bets, and paying the winning players is not among the sectors identifed as BPO,” PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said.

PEZA, one of the government agencies where BPOs can register, also said that it does not have the authority to issue a license to operate gambling casinos and online gambling in the Philippines.

Tria also insisted that the nature of a business cannot be determined by which government agency does it seeks registration.