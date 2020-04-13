Nograles urges patients to share ‘accurate’ information about COVID-19

Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles said patients who refuse to disclose details related to COVID-19 will be subjected to punishment.

In a televised press briefing, Nograles reminded patients to share accurate information regarding the deadly virus with the Department of Health (DOH) to help the government in its contact tracing efforts and policy directions following its threat.

“This is really a public health concern. Nasa state of calamity po tayo at hindi pupuwedeng magsinungaling ang mga pasyente at magbigay ng misinformation,” Nograles said.

The lawmaker also cited Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. Under the law, non-cooperation of persons and entities that should report the notifiable diseases carry a penalty of fine of not less than PHP 20,000 but not more than PHP 50,000 or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months or both fine and imprisonment.

“Concealment is not a government policy. In fact, we want more openness, candor, honesty and truthfulness here because the more truthful people are, including patients, mas makaka-react po tayo ng tama,” Nograles added.