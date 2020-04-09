No vaccine or cure? Prez Duterte says COVID-19 could last up to 2 years

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte believes that the global crisis caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could last for up to two years given that there is still no vaccine or cure for the deadly virus that has killed thousands around the world.

“Pagka hindi ito naayos, ang COVID, mapurnada talaga tayong lahat… sabihin ko sa inyo. Think of the COVID ganitong sitwasyon, tatakbo ito ng two years,” the Chief Executive said in a televised address on early Thursday.

On the same address, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the COVID-19 cases in the country are relatively “low” compared to other countries, adding that they have done better in containing its spread than other “richer” countries.

“Isa po tayo sa pinakamababa. Kung ihahambing po natin ang mayayamang bansa ay di hamak na malayong-malayo po ang ating ranggo kung titingnan po natin na ayan po malinaw naman po sa mga listahan sa COVID world tracker ay isa po tayo sa may mababa na rate of infection,” Duque stressed.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines already recorded 3,870 cases with 182 deaths and 96 recoveries.

Duque added that the nation’s ratio of coronavirus infection to population is only two per every one million population.

He added that it was due to the two preventive measures implemented by the government such as the absolute travel ban to China and the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine implementation.