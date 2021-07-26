Top Stories

“No one can stop it, it’s in the system” Prez Duterte admits corruption, illegal drugs still a problem in PH

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Complex in Quezon City on July 27, 2020. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday admitted that illegal drugs and corruption are still present in the country despite the numerous reforms and campaigns of the national government.

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President claimed that no one can stop the corruption in the country, stating that it is already within the system.

“You can’t stop corruption, no one can stop corruption. It’s either you declare martial law and fire everybody and allow the new generation to work with the government,” Duterte said.

Upon assuming the presidency in 2016, Duterte introduced his intention of creating an interagency committee to deal with the rampant and decade-long illegal drug problem in the country.

It was later on tagged as the bloody and controversial war on drugs campaign that killed thousands.

Since then, the said campaign had recorded a total of 203,715 drug operations conducted with 6,147 drug suspects killed and 293,841 others collared by authorities.

It then earned criticisms from the public, especially the human rights groups locally and internationally. However, the President shrugged this off by saying it will be “unrelenting” under his watch.

 

Related articles:

  1. PHL Army responds to Duterte’s campaign vs illegal drugs
  2. Prez Duterte orders PDEA to lead administration’s campaign vs illegal drugs
  3. Prez Duterte: 9,000 cops into illegal drugs operations
  4. Duterte vows to end country’s problem on illegal drugs
  5. Duterte airs sentiment on ballooning number of Filipinos involved in illegal drugs

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*