“No one can stop it, it’s in the system” Prez Duterte admits corruption, illegal drugs still a problem in PH

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday admitted that illegal drugs and corruption are still present in the country despite the numerous reforms and campaigns of the national government.

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President claimed that no one can stop the corruption in the country, stating that it is already within the system.

“You can’t stop corruption, no one can stop corruption. It’s either you declare martial law and fire everybody and allow the new generation to work with the government,” Duterte said.

Upon assuming the presidency in 2016, Duterte introduced his intention of creating an interagency committee to deal with the rampant and decade-long illegal drug problem in the country.

It was later on tagged as the bloody and controversial war on drugs campaign that killed thousands.

Since then, the said campaign had recorded a total of 203,715 drug operations conducted with 6,147 drug suspects killed and 293,841 others collared by authorities.

It then earned criticisms from the public, especially the human rights groups locally and internationally. However, the President shrugged this off by saying it will be “unrelenting” under his watch.