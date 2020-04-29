No need to seel gov’t assets, just yet- Rep. Salceda claims

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda doubts that the Philippines will have to sell or privatize government assets amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Salceda said on Wednesday, April 29, that the Philippines has the capability to raise funds since the country retained its credit rating of BBB+, and has a low debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio.

“Yung utang natin as per sa GDP, isa sa mga pinakamababa, 41. Yung ating foreign debt to GDP, pinakamababa talaga sa Asia, 23 percent, galing iyan ng mga 100 plus noong panahon ni (Former President Ferdinand Marcos),” the congressman explained during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Iyong credit rating natin na-retain, nakakapangutan tayo 379 basis points,” he added.

Salceda, the chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means, also mentioned that the national government can borrow additional money worth Php 200 billion to Php 300 billion from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as mandated by its charter.

However, if the COVID-19 crisis will continue pass May 15, the lawmaker warned that the Philippines will have to use its resources dedicated for the recovery of the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously said that, if the state will run out of funds, he will sell government assets, like the lands owned by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Philippine International Convention Center, in order to provide aid to people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.