No final list yet for Prez Duterte’s senatorial bets, says Bong Go

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has clarified that there’s still no final list for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s senatorial bets in the upcoming national polls.

“Mayroon pong mga siyam na cabinet members, mayroon pong mga re-electionist, at mayroon din pong mga come-backing senators na gusto pong luminya sa ating mahal na Pangulo. At mayroon din pong mga baguhang pangalan na gusto pong sumama sa Senate slate ng ating mahal na Pangulo,” Go said in a statement.

He added that the initial list bared by Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, PDP-Laban vice president for the Visayas, was based on the discussions within the members of the party.

“Sa aking personal na opinyon, pipili si Pangulong Duterte ng mga kandidato na naka-linya sa legislative agenda na hangaring maipagpatuloy yung mga magagandang pagbabago na nasimulan ng ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte,” Go continued.

“At higit sa lahat, pipiliin niya ‘yung mga taong inuuna parati ang kapakanan ng taumbayan at yung intensyon na makapagserbisyo lalo sa sambayanang Pilipino,” he added.

As of now, Duterte, who is now in his final year in power, is focusing more on the country’s COVID-19 response and economic recovery measures.

“Ito muna ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin. Bakuna muna, bago ang politika,” he said.

According to Evardone, the initial list includes Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Also included were House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, Information and Communications chief Gregorio Honasan II, Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, former senator JV Ejercito, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Greco Belgica, and Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar.

Personalities such as Willie Revillame and Robin Padilla and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo were also included in the list of possible senatorial candidates.