‘NO DISCONNECTIONS’ MERALCO says during COVID-19 crisis

The Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) assured that the public will enjoy continuous supply of electricity amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon due to the crisis by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

MERALCO spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga confirmed on Monday, March 30, that the company will not disconnect consumers during the quarantine period as a show of consideration.

“We will be very considerate,” Zaldarriaga said during an interview with DZRH.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, MERALCO has also extended for 30 days the deadline for the payment of electric bills due from March 1 to April 14.

Zaldarriaga also revealed that that the billing statement of consumers for the month of April will be based on their average consumption in the last three months since the meter readers of MERALCO cannot leave their residences due to the enhanced community quarantine.

“Mababa iyon, significantly siguro kasi malamig yung mga nagdaang buwan,” Zaldarriaga said

Zaldarriaga, however, clarified that the electricity consumption for the month of March will be added to the next billing statements.