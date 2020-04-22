‘No city hopping, no digital copy of quarantine passes’ MMDA reminds public of ECQ violations

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) continues to accost motorists violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

MMDA EDSA (Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue) Traffic manager Edison ‘Bong’ Nebrija reiterated on Wednesday, April 22, that motorists cannot travel outside their area of residence in order to buy necessities during the enhanced community quarantine.

“Karamihan dito ay yung bumibyahe city by city o yung tinatawag natin city hopping. Naghahanap sila ng kunting pila sa palengke, sa mga grocery stores. Hindi naman pwede iyon. Violation ng ECQ iyan,” Nebrija said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The MMDA traffic czar also reminded the public to bring the hard copy of their quarantine passes when leaving their homes since traffic enforcers do not honor digital copies.

“Yung mga nagpapakita ng quarantine pass sa kanilang cellphone, hindi namin ini-honor iyon. Ang ini-honor namin is yung quarantine pass na maayos, may litrato, may pirma ng barangay, at tama yung pangalan na nakalagay based on your ID,” Nebrija explained.

Philippine National Police chief PGen Archie Gamboa earlier warned that violators of the enhanced community quarantine will immediately be arrested and undergo inquest proceedings for defying Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.