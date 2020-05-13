Sinas apologizes for surprise ‘mañanita,’ claims some photos online were edited

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas has apologized on behalf of his officers who surprised him with “traditional mañanita” and a birthday party despite the strict implementation of the ban on mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“I apologize for what transpired during my birthday that caused anxiety to the public. It was never my intention to disobey any existing protocols relative to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine,” Sinas said in a statement sent to reporters on Wednesday.

In the photos uploaded at the NCRPO PIO on their official Facebook page, Sinas and other police officers can be seen too close to one another which is in violation of the government’s protocol on physical social distancing.

As of posting, the photo album was no longer available on the page.

Sinas said that he was fully aware of quarantine rules and had ordered his subordinates to follow them.

“My accommodation to them was done with all cautiousness because I’m fully aware of the Anti Covid measures being implemented by the government,” he said.

“They were told to observe social distancing and other precautionary health measures. They were also told not to linger and prepare for the simultaneous relief distribution NCR-wide that day,” he added.

The NCRPO chief also claimed that some posts circulating on social media were “edited” and from “old posts.”

In a statement, PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said that Sinas informed him that “no party happened.”

“Walang party ang nangyari, ang sabi ni General Sinas. Probably nagkaroon ng mañanita, pero doon sa mañanita, ang sabi ni General Sinas is inobserve pa rin nila ang social distancing. I don’t think may violation ito,” Gamboa said in a Facebook live press briefing on Tuesday.