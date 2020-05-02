NCR, several provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine

Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from the National Capital Region, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Thursday, April 30, that enhanced community quarantine measures will continue to be enforced at the following areas:

Central Luzon region except Aurora,

CALABARZON region,

Pangasinan province,

Benguet province including Baguio City,

Iloilo province including Iloilo City,

Cebu Province including Cebu City,

Bacolod City, and

Davao City

“Base po iyan sa dami ng kaso at doon sa kakayahan ng lugar na magbigay ng medical services,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

The enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and the said areas will last until 11:59PM of May 15.

Quarantine measures will further be reviewed in these areas if the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) does not deteriorate by May 16.