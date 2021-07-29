NCR remains under GCQ with heightened restrictions starting Aug1

The National Capital Region will continue to be placed under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions until August 15.

This was confirmed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s weekly pre-taped press conference Wednesday night.

According to the president, he gave his approval on the recommendation of the IATF and other stakeholders on the new quarantine classifications.

Aside from NCR, others areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions include Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Lucena City, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Naga City, Antique, Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de oro, Davao Occidental and Butuan City.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province, Cagayan de Oror City Gingoog City are back under Enhanced Community Quarantine from Aug 1 to 7 due to continuous increase in number of CoVid19 cases in their areas.

Ilocos Norte, Bataan, Lapu-lapu City and Mandaue City are under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine from Aug1 to 15.

Areas under General Community Quarantine are as follow:

Baguio City

Apayao

Cordillera Administrative Region

Santiago City

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Batangas

Puerto Princesa

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

Cotabato City

The rest of the nation will be under MGCQ or Modified General Community Quarantine for the whole of August.

Because of the looming threat of the much-severe Delta CoVid19 variant, the President reiterated his call for everyone to get inoculated. “Yung mga ayaw magpabakuna, sinasabi ko sa inyo, huwag kayong lumabas ng bahay kasi pag lumabas kayo ng bahay, sabihin ko sa mga pulis, ibalik ka doon sa bahay mo,” the president quipped.

The Department of Health has confirmed that as of July 28, we have 119 Delta variant cases detected in our country. The vaccination status of these victims has yet to be verified.