NBP inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confirmed that a male inmate at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

BuCor said on Thursday, April 23, that the inmate was checked at the NBP Hospital on Friday, April 17, before being referred and admitted at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) during that same day.

“The patient is still confined at the RITM as of today. He is the first PDL (person deprived of liberty) from the NBP to be confirmed positive of the COVID-19 virus,” BuCor said in a statement.

BuCor immediately conducted contact tracing after the inmate was admitted at the RITM, and 40 PDLs were put in isolated areas.

“Upon confirmation of the COVID-19 positive result, the PDLs earlier identified as having been exposed to the patient and who were subsequently identified were finally transferred to the bigger quarantine area at Site Harry where they will be monitored more effectively while awaiting to be tested for COVID-19 virus,” the agency added.

BuCor also considers the medical staff who attended to the COVID-19 positive inmate as suspected cases of the disease, and have been placed under quarantine.

The bureau assured that their medical staff will provide medical care to all suspect PDLs and to those who test positive for COVID-19.