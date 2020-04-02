NBI to summon Sen. Koko for quarantine breach

The National Bureau of Investigation will also probe Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III following his breach of quarantine protocols.
“I understand Senator Pimentel is also being investigated, I am not only sure when is his appearance considering that he is still under quarantine,” NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin told reporters on Wednesday night.
Pimentel, who is now under self-quarantine, irked the netizens after he accompanied his wife, Kathryna, who was about to give birth to their first child to Makati Medical Center despite having been tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The senator, later on, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. It was also learned that Pimentel even went shopping to S&R Bonifacio Global City (BGC) while he was waiting for his test results.
The Department of Justice earlier said it cannot investigate Pimentel without a complaint.
