NBI to summon Sen. Koko for quarantine breach

The National Bureau of Investigation will also probe Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III following his breach of quarantine protocols.

“I understand Senator Pimentel is also being investigated, I am not only sure when is his appearance considering that he is still under quarantine,” NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin told reporters on Wednesday night.

Pimentel, who is now under self-quarantine, irked the netizens after he accompanied his wife, Kathryna, who was about to give birth to their first child to Makati Medical Center despite having been tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

READ: Makati Med denounces “irresponsible, reckless” act of Koko Pimentel

The senator, later on, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. It was also learned that Pimentel even went shopping to S&R Bonifacio Global City (BGC) while he was waiting for his test results.

READ: S&R BGC confirms Pimentel went shopping to their store while waiting for his CoVid19 result

The Department of Justice earlier said it cannot investigate Pimentel without a complaint.

NBI came under fire on Wednesday after it summoned Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for allegedly violating Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One-Act.The allegations stemmed after Sotto allowed tricycles to operate in Pasig City during the first week of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila in order to ferry healthcare workers and patients to hospitals.

Sotto also stressed that he has complied with the directive of the national government and that the law does not prohibit giving out opinions.

“We complied with all directives. Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon,” he said.