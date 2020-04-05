Navy preps Presidential Yacht as quarantine facility

The Philippine Navy is preparing to use the BRP Ang Pangulo, the Presidential Yacht, as a floating quarantine facility for patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“The Philippine Navy devised a feasible plan of converting the Presidential Yacht into a floating quarantine facility dedicated for coronavirus patients,” LCDR Maria Christina Roxas, acting director of the Navy Public Affairs Office, said in a statement on Saturday, April 4.

Roxas said that BRP Ang Pangulo can accomodate a total of 28 patients with five medical staff personnel, and that the Philippine Navy will prepare three exclusive compartments for the patients with temporary division in place.

“A 3-meter distance will be strictly observed between patients. Different entry points will be made for the patients and medical staff,” the Navy official said.

Roxas also revealed that the crew of BRP Ang Pangulo will remain on-board while the vessel is being used as a quarantine facility but entry points to their billeting area and other compartments from the area of the patients will be sealed off.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Philippine Navy on Friday, April 3, to convert the BRP Ang Pangulo to a medical ship in response to the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

BRP Ang Pangulo is currently deployed in Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao to augment the Davao operational base of the Presidential Security Group.

“Initially, plans are made to ensure that the ship is prepared to accommodate persons that are now under monitoring and investigation due to COVID-19,” Roxas said.

Commander Marissa Arlene Andres-Martinez, commanding officer of BRP Ang Pangulo, coordinates with local units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and government hospitals in Davao to support the medical equipment and other essential requirements needed for a floating quarantine facility.

The Philippine Navy promised to support the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, also known as Republic Act 11469, by devoting personnel and resources ‘as it explore all possible means to contain and defeat the spread of the coronavirus disease’.