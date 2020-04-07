National Task Force against COVID-19 inspects RMSC, PICC, and World Trade Center

The National Task Force against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), inspected on Monday, April 6, three multi-purpose facilities in Pasay City that have been converted to quarantine facilities.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on COVID-19; Health Sec. Francisco Duque; and Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana led the inspection of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC). the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), and the World Trade Center.

In a later press briefing, Galvez said that the Rizal Memorial Coliseum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex has 120 beds and can start accepting COVID-19 patients by Wednesday, April 8.

“Ito ay pangangalagaan ng ating AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) medical service command at ng DOH (Department of Health). May tinalaga ang ating chief of staff na more or less three to five doctors at saka 50 nurses that will be going shifting after seven days,” he said

Galvez also said that the World Trade Center will only house asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms.

The PICC and the World Trade Center are expected to start operating as quarantine facilities within the week.