National Muay Thai athletes, coaches receive additional allowance

Athletes and coaches of the Philippine Muay Thai national team started to receive additional financial assistance amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

The Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) said that the supplemental allowance worth Php 5,000 for each member of the national team will augment the monthly allowance that they receive from the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We know that the past few weeks have been difficult and challenging for our fellow Filipinos. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought uncertainties for the future that affect the overall well-being of everyone,” MAP president and chairperson Lucas Managuelod said in a letter to athletes.

Managuelod added that MAP recognizes the hardships and sacrifice that national athletes and coaches continue to make in ensuring that they remain dedicated to their responsibilities and expectations of their governing bodies.