‘Nakasulat sa batas’ Sen. Gatchalian stresses importance of mass testing

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian stressed on Sunday, April 5, the importance for the government to conduct mass testing in the fight against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Gatchalian said that Republic Act 11469, also known as Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, mandates the government to immediately conduct COVID-19 tests to stop the spread of the disease.

“Nakasulat sa batas yung pag-bili ng testing kits at mabilis na pag-lunsad ng testing kits,” the senator said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

“Ito’y napakahalaga dahil dito natin malalaman kung sino ang may sakit, kung sino ang walang sakit, at kung, magkakaroon tayo ng mass testing, dito rin natin malalaman kung nasan na tayo sa COVID-19,” he added.

Gatchalian mentioned that, currently, the Philippines only conducts at least 3,000 tests for COVID-19.

The lawmaker believes that the Department of Health (DOH) has the capability to conduct mass testing since the agency has yet to use the 100,000 polymerase chain reaction test kits from China.

“Alam natin lumalaki ang bilang ng mga may sakit, ng may COVID, at kung makikita rin natin yung pag-labas ng datos, halos isang linggong delay yung resulta na lumalabas kaya hindi natin alam kung talaga ba tayo ay nanalo sa paglaban sa COVID o hindi,” he said.

“Dahil hindi natin nagagawa yung mass testing, yung mga lokal na pamahalaan, hindi rin alam kung sino ang may sakit o hindi,” the lawmaker added.

Gatchalian also mentioned that seven people in Valenzuela City got tested for COVID-19 last week, and they only recently received their results, and all of them tested positive of the said virus.

The senator fears that people who interacted with these COVID-19 patients might have contacted the virus and spread it.

“Kadalasan akala mo wala kang virus dahil wala kang sakit pero meron ka na pa lang virus. Dahil ang akala mo wala kang virus, malaya kang nakakalabas at nakikihalubilo sa ibang tao,” Gatchalian said.

RA 11469 states that the President should ensure that the donation, acceptance, and distribution of health products intended to address the COVID-19 public health emergency are not unnecessarily delayed and that health products for donation duly certified by the regulatory agency of their accredited third party from countries with established regulation shall automatically be cleared.

The Act also directs the Chief Executive to procure certain goods, which include testing goods, ‘as the need arises, in the most expeditious manner’.