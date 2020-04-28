‘Nakakatawa iyan’ Palace says on Martial law worries during COVID-19 crisis

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque brushed off the worries of some government critics that President Rodrigo Duterte will take advantage of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis to declare Martial Law.

“Nakakatawa iyan kasi hindi lang lang naman sa Pilipinas ang mayroong pandemic,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing on Monday, April 27.

Roque stressed that President Duterte only threatened to declare martial law due to attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) against government troops delivering aid to communities affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The Malacanang official also pointed out that the 1987 Constitution only allows the Chief Executive to declare martial law in times of invasion or rebellion

“Ang sinabi naman ng Presidente, ang Martial Law ay gagamitin kapag nagpatuloy ang NPA doon sa kanilang pag-atake sa sundalo lalung-lalo na iyong mga sundalo na nagbabantay lang naman doon sa mga nagbibigay ayuda sa ating taumbayan,” Roque said.

“Iyan ay nasa Saligang Batas; wala pong pinagsasamantalahan ang Presidente dahil ang kaniyang batayan naman ay Saligang Batas mismo,” he added.

Since becoming the President in 2016, President Duterte has only declared martial law once.

President Duterte put the whole Mindanao region under martial law in 2017 due to the siege in Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur, and it lasted until 2019.

“Nakita po naman natin ang nangyari sa Mindanao, nagkaroon lang po ng martial law sa Mindanao at hindi naman po sa buong Pilipinas,” Roque said.