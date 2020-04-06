Multiple families living in same roof can each benefit from social amelioration program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) admitted on Monday, April 6, that multiple families living in a single house could each receive assistance under the social amelioration program of the national government.

Dir. Irene Dumlao, spokesperson of the DSWD, made the clarification amidst reports that local government units consider multiple families as a ‘single household’ if they live inside the same house.

“Bawat pamilya na nasa loob ng bahay ay pwede natin bigyan ng social amelioration card form para ma-profile natin at ma-determine if each family is eligible or included to the program,” Dumlao said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

The DSWD official stressed that families can benefit from the social amelioration program as long as they are low-income households, work in the informal sector, or have members of the vulnerable sector, which include senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“Ang importante ay yung pamilya na nasa household ay napapabilang sa sector ng mahihirap, yung mga miyembro nagtratrabaho sa informal economy sector, at may miyembro yung pamilya na napapabilang sa vulnerable sector,” Dumlao said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated Php 200 billion to provide aid to low-income households affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced to stop the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, states that the President can provide emergency cash subsidy to around 18 million low income households for two months.

The amount of the subsidy will range from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 based on prevailing regional minimum wage rates.

Dumlao previously said that beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of DSWD will instantly be covered by the social amelioration program of the government.