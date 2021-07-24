Morisette Amon to sing national anthem on SONA

Morisette Amon will sing the national anthem on the 6th and final State of the National Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday, July 26.

“Our national anthem will be sung by Morissette Amon,” said Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, a veteran director of the Radio-TV Malacañang (RTVM) will helm the final SONA of the President in order to make it more memorable and significant to the Filipino people.

“RTVM director Danny Abad will direct the SONA, while PTV General Manager Kat de Castro and I have been overseeing the production this year as the SONA Committee Chairpersons. Design inspirations from Mindanao will be incorporated in delivering and focusing on the Duterte administration’s heirloom legacies,” Andanar said

He added that some of the President’s favorite songs pre-recorded by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will be played in the Sona like Freddie Aguilar’s “Ang Pagbabago,” Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind,” and Richard Harris’ “McArthur Park.”

“Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has to be taken into consideration in undertaking an important event, such as this year’s Sona, more or less 400 physical attendees with negative COVID-19 tests will be allowed at the Batasang Pambansa’s Batasan Hall,” the PCOO secretary stated.

Andanar said the PCOO also set up a virtual live screening at the Malacañang to accommodate other officials and diplomats.