Moreno orders ‘total shutdown’ of barangay in Manila after residents violated ECQ protocols

by Christhel Cuazon
Manila City mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso (Photo Credits: facebook.com/ManilaPIO)

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered the total shutdown of Barangay 20 after its residents blatantly violated the protocols of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, risking the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the area.

In a social media post, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) issued Executive Order No. 19, which would place Barangay 20 on total shutdown starting at 8:00 PM on Tuesday until 8:00 PM on Wednesday.

“A video was posted on Facebook showing a group of more or less a hundred people, including children, participating and spectating in what appears to be an informally organized boxing match by the side of the street,” the executive order stated.

The order came after Moreno discovered that residents have been engaging in leisure activities such as boxing and bingo despite the enhanced community quarantine.

 

“The video shows blatant violations of the enhanced community quarantine guidelines and social distancing protocols thereby creating immense risk of exposure and contraction of COVID-19 to those involved in the event,” the order added.

Moreno also ordered disease surveillance, testing, and rapid risk assessment operations in the barangay.

