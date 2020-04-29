Moreno eyes placing Tondo under ‘hard’ lockdown within the week

The City of Manila is eyeing to place Tondo under a ‘hard’ lockdown within the week in order to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Isko Moreno said.

In an interview, Moreno said the 48-hour lockdown will ‘likely’ be implemented in the district on May 2 and 3 or May 3 and 4.

“They have preferred dates because hindi masyadong magagambala ‘yung operation nila. Kasi may study na ibinigay sa amin ang port operators, ang sabi nila ang pinakamahina nilang labas at dating ng bagahe or containers for that matter is on a Sunday and Monday,” the mayor noted.

Tondo is among Manila’s districts which have a high number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. It has an estimated population of 630,000 based on the 2015 population census.

“Isa sa mga pinag-iingatan nating desisyon sa pagpa-plano ng hard lockdown sa Tondo ay ‘yung Divisoria vegetable, meat and fish night market because that supplies our markets in 17 Pamilihang Bayan dito sa lungsod, and that helps also Metro Manila public markets,” Moreno said.

With the impending lockdown, the Manila mayor assured Tondo residents that they will be provided of food throughout the implementation period.

“We are now on the last phase of this week’s ayuda and after these cash incentives, in a matter of a few hours we’re going to start distributing to almost 500,000 individuals, more or less 100,000 families in Tondo,” he said.

Moreno earlier placed Sampaloc district under total lockdown for 48 hours.

As of Tuesday, Manila has recorded a total of 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the said number 89 have recuperated and 60 died.