More than 87,000 accosted during enhanced community quarantine – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) accosted a total of 87,494 violators of the enhanced community quarantine since it started on March 17 until Sunday, April 5.

PNP Deputy Chief for Operations PLtGen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield, said on Monday, April 6, that only 25 percent, or around 20,000, were arrested and only 4,206 violators underwent inquest proceedings.

“Even though skeletal force lang ang ating prosecutors office, pwede tayo ng online inquest. Almost 18,000 iyan naman ay regular filing, or finilan na natin ng kaso, or fifilan natin ng kaso at ni-release din,” Eleazar said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The PNP official also said that 70 percent of the violators, or around 61,000 violators, received warnings while five percent of the violators, or more than 4,800 violators, paid fines.

Eleazar promised that the police will follow the directive of PNP chief PGen Archie Gamboa to continue to patrol during the enhanced community quarantine and help barangay officials in enforcing local ordinances.

“Sa direktiba ng ating chief PNP, kami talaga ay manghuhuli ng ating mga pasaway na mga kababayan upang sila’y dalhin sa police station, i-book, and then, depende sa ordinance umiiral sa lugar na iyon, maaring sila’y pagmultahin o filan ng kaso at sila’y makukulong,” Eleazar warned.