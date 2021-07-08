Top Stories

More than 40k AFP personnel vaccinated against COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
A police officer receives his first dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the vaccination of essential workers, at the Navotas Fish Port, in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Department of National Defense (DND) Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday, July 6, that a total of 40,059 Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel have been vaccinated against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lorenzana said that the number equates to 26 percent of the total number of AFP personnel.

The DND chief said that he already spoke with National Task Force against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. regarding the allocation of additional vaccine doses to the AFP.

Kanina nag-usap kami ni Secretary Galvez na kung puwedeng mabigyan natin ‘yong AFP para matapos na ‘yong lahat ng mga Armed Forces,” Lorenzana said during a Cabinet meeting with President Duterte.

Pagkatapos ng mga active military ay isusunod naman natin ‘yong mga pamilya nila,” he added.

Related articles:

  1. 109 PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19
  2. 671 PNP personnel positive for COVID-19
  3. Some Cabinet members, PSG personnel received COVID-19 vaccine — Año
  4. “Tanggapin nalang natin” Palace says soldiers need to be vaccinated vs COVID-19
  5. 22 PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*