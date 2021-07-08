More than 40k AFP personnel vaccinated against COVID-19

Department of National Defense (DND) Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday, July 6, that a total of 40,059 Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel have been vaccinated against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lorenzana said that the number equates to 26 percent of the total number of AFP personnel.

The DND chief said that he already spoke with National Task Force against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. regarding the allocation of additional vaccine doses to the AFP.

“Kanina nag-usap kami ni Secretary Galvez na kung puwedeng mabigyan natin ‘yong AFP para matapos na ‘yong lahat ng mga Armed Forces,” Lorenzana said during a Cabinet meeting with President Duterte.

“Pagkatapos ng mga active military ay isusunod naman natin ‘yong mga pamilya nila,” he added.