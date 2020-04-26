Top Stories

More than 1,000 Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

A total of 1,337 Filpinos abroad have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Saturday, April 25, that 152 more Filipinos outside of the Philippines have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Out of the overseas Filipinos who tested positive for COVID-19, 328 have recovered and 184 have died while 825 continue to receive treatment.

DFA said that most of the COVID-19 positive overseas Filipinos are in Europe (413) while the Asia – Pacific region has the highest number of recoveries (198), and the Americas has the highest number of fatalities (105).

