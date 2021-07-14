More Sinovac doses arrive in PH

One million more doses of government-procured COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese manufacturer Sinovac have arrived in the country on Wednesday morning, July 14.

This is the first batch of the 2.5 million COVID-19 shots that are expected to be shipped to the country within the month.

LOOK: One million doses of CoronaVac vaccines arrived in the country on Wednesday, July 14, the first batch to be shipped by Sinovac Biotech this month. pic.twitter.com/PIa8DfPVDu — National Task Force Against COVID19 (@ntfcovid19ph) July 14, 2021

The vaccines were received by NTF Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and other government officials at the NAIA Terminal 3.

According to Galvez, the 2.5 million vaccine doses from Sinovac will mostly be allocated for the second dose.

So far, the Philippines has received 13 million CoronaVac doses, including the 1 million doses donated by the Chinese government and the 900,000 doses procured by the private sector and LGUs.