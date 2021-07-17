More Sinovac doses arrive in PH

Another 1.5 million doses of government-procured COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese-firm Sinovac arrived in the country on Saturday morning, July 17.

The vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via a Cebu Pacific Flight 5J671 from Beijing around 8:01 AM.

So far, the country has received a total of 14.5 million Sinovac doses, including the donation of the Chinese government and the doses procured by the private sector and LGUs.

LOOK: The latest batch of government-procured Sinovac anti-COVID vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, July 17. Dr. Ariel Valencia, DOH director, together with other government officials, welcomed the arrival of the 1.5 million vaccine doses at the NAIA Terminal 3. pic.twitter.com/MNJMIqHVtF — National Task Force Against COVID19 (@ntfcovid19ph) July 17, 2021

On Wednesday, one million doses of Sinovac were delivered to the country.

Dr. Ariel Valencia, DOH director, together with other government officials, welcomed the arrival of the 1.5 million vaccine doses at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Valencia said the vaccines will be distributed to local government units after a certificate of analysis is issued for the shipment.