More Sinovac doses arrive in PH

by Christhel Cuazon
The country has received one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Saturday, July 17. (Photo courtesy: National Task Force Against COVID-19)

Another 1.5 million doses of government-procured COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese-firm Sinovac arrived in the country on Saturday morning, July 17.

The vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via a Cebu Pacific Flight 5J671 from Beijing around 8:01 AM.

So far, the country has received a total of 14.5 million Sinovac doses, including the donation of the Chinese government and the doses procured by the private sector and LGUs.

 

On Wednesday, one million doses of Sinovac were delivered to the country.

Dr. Ariel Valencia, DOH director, together with other government officials, welcomed the arrival of the 1.5 million vaccine doses at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Valencia said the vaccines will be distributed to local government units after a certificate of analysis is issued for the shipment.

