More Moderna jabs arrive in the Philippines

The Philippines on Thursday, July 15 received 250,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Moderna.

The latest batch of doses arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 1:15 PM via a Singapore Airlines plane. Of these, 194,400 were bought by the government, while 56,400 were paid for by the private sector.

LOOK: The Philippines received 250,800 Moderna vaccine doses on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Of the latest batch,194,400 shots were procured by the na government, while 56,400 doses will be for the use of private firms led by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). pic.twitter.com/hH7UopUer1 — National Task Force Against COVID19 (@ntfcovid19ph) July 15, 2021

The first shipment of 249,600 doses of the Moderna jabs was delivered in the country last June 27.

The Philippines procured at least 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 13 million were paid for by the national government while seven million were paid for by the private sector.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the efficacy rate of the Moderna vaccine among some groups is less than 94% and is consistently above 80% to persons aged 18 and above, and special groups including healthcare workers, people with comorbidities, and the elderly.