Top Stories

More Moderna jabs arrive in the Philippines

by Christhel Cuazon
The Philippines received 250,800 Moderna vaccine doses on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo courtesy: National Task Force against COVID-19)

The Philippines on Thursday, July 15 received 250,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Moderna.

The latest batch of doses arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 1:15 PM via a Singapore Airlines plane. Of these, 194,400 were bought by the government, while 56,400 were paid for by the private sector.

 

The first shipment of 249,600 doses of the Moderna jabs was delivered in the country last June 27.

The Philippines procured at least 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 13 million were paid for by the national government while seven million were paid for by the private sector.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the efficacy rate of the Moderna vaccine among some groups is less than 94% and is consistently above 80% to persons aged 18 and above, and special groups including healthcare workers, people with comorbidities, and the elderly.

Related articles:

  1. Initial batch of Moderna COVID-19 jabs arrives in PH
  2. PH expects to receive 300K doses from Moderna, says envoy
  3. Arrival of first batch of Moderna vaccines pushed back to June 25 – Galvez
  4. 20M doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in May-June — PH envoy to US
  5. PH to receive 194,000 Moderna COVID-19 shots in May, says Galvez

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*