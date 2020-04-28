Mocha Uson under fire for violating quarantine rules over visit to OFWs in Batangas

Mocha Uson, the Deputy Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), on Monday shared photos showing her visiting and speaking before the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were under quarantine in Batangas City over the weekend.

The event took place despite the strict prohibition of the national government on holding mass gatherings in order to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The photos were shared on the public official’s social media accounts.

Kinumusta rin po natin ang kalagayan ng 322 OFWs natin sa Matabungkay Lian Batangas pic.twitter.com/oUhYOFO66Q — Mocha Uson Blog (@MochaUson) April 26, 2020

Uson said to have visited over 300 OFWs while they were undergoing the mandatory 14-day period of quarantine after being repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy administrator also shared photos on her Facebook account.

Netizens quickly called for Uson’s resignation and arrest for allegedly violating the guidelines of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Luzon has been under enhanced community quarantine since March 16 to prevent COVID-19 transmission. It was initially slated to be lifted on April 13.

ECQ has been extended twice and is again scheduled to be lifted on May 15.

As of Monday, the Philippines has reported a total of 7,777 new COVID-19 cases, with 932 recoveries and 511 fatalities.

READ: Philippines records 70 new recoveries as COVID-19 cases soar to 7,777