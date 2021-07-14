Miriam Quiambao welcomes second child at 46

Miriam Quiambao and her husband Ardy Roberto have welcomed their second child!

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old beauty queen shared about giving birth to her son Ezekial Isaiah, aka “Ziki” on Monday, July 12 at 6:06 PM.

“We are delighted to announce that our miracle baby Ezekial Isaiah ‘Ziki’ Quiambao-Roberto was born at 37 weeks and one day on July 12, 2021 at 6:06pm weighing 7lbs. 1 oz. with a length of 50cm and APGAR Score of 9/9! Glory to God!” said Miss Universe Philippines 1999, who alsho shared a family photo in hospital.

The family has been open to the public about their pregnancy journey. Miriam”s husband, Ardy also posted a documentation of this special day.

Miriam and Ardy, who tied the knot in 2014, announced that she was pregnant with their second child last December. The beauty queen gave birth to their first child Elijah in 2019.