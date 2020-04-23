Mindanao experiences oversupply of pork and chicken

Samahang ng Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) revealed that the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao, experiences an oversupply of pork and chicken products.

Rosendo So, chairperson of SINAG, explained on Wednesday, April 22, that farm gate price of poultry products in Mindanao dropped to Php 90 per kilograms due to oversupply in the area.

“Mga 20 to 25 percent yung over,” SINAG chairperson Rosendo So said during an interview with DZRH.

The agricultural group proposed that the excess pork and chicken products in Mindanao be brought to cold storage facilities in Luzon to address the issue of over-supply and to ensure food security in the northern area of the Philippines, which has been placed under enhanced community quarantine.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) previously said that the Department of Agriculture assured that the country has enough supply of rice and other essential food items while Luzon remains under enhanced community quarantine.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said that the Philippines has 1.95 million metric tons of chicken and and 1.12 million metric tons of pork.

The country also has around 18 million metric tons of rice, which can last for 84 days or until the end of June.