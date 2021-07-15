Metro Manila, other area shifts to regular GCQ until July 31

Metro Manila along with Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal will ease to regular general community quarantine (GCQ) status starting Friday, July 16 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Thursday.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the announcement in a video message.
It can be recalled that Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Rizal were under GCQ with “some restrictions” prior to the new classification, while Cavite used to be under GCQ with “heightened restrictions.”
The areas under GCQ from July 16 – July 31 are as follows:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Baguio City, Apayao
- Region 4-A: Batangas, Quezon
- Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa
- Region 6: Guimaras, Negros Occidental
- Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga, Zamboanga del Norte
- Region 11: Davao Oriental
- Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato and South Cotabato
- CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur
- BARMM: Cotabato City
Meanwhile, the areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31 are:
- Region 2: Cagayan
- Region 4: Laguna, Lucena City
- Region 5: Naga City
- Region 7: Negros Oriental
- Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur
- Region 11: Davao City
Roque added that areas under GCQ “with heightened restrictions” from July 16 to 22 are the following:
- Region 6: Aklan, Bacolod City, Antique, Capiz
The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ until end-July.
MECQ status
On the other hand, the following areas are under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from July 16–31:
- Region 3: Bataan
- Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo Province (until July 22 only)
- Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City
- Region 11: Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte
- CARAGA: Butuan City
Areas not mentioned are placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Roque said.]