Metro Manila, other area shifts to regular GCQ until July 31

Metro Manila along with Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal will ease to regular general community quarantine (GCQ) status starting Friday, July 16 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the announcement in a video message.

It can be recalled that Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Rizal were under GCQ with “some restrictions” prior to the new classification, while Cavite used to be under GCQ with “heightened restrictions.”

The areas under GCQ from July 16 – July 31 are as follows:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Baguio City, Apayao

Region 4-A: Batangas, Quezon

Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa

Region 6: Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga, Zamboanga del Norte

Region 11: Davao Oriental

Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato and South Cotabato

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur

BARMM: Cotabato City

Meanwhile, the areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31 are:

Region 2: Cagayan

Region 4: Laguna, Lucena City

Region 5: Naga City

Region 7: Negros Oriental

Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur

Region 11: Davao City



Roque added that areas under GCQ “with heightened restrictions” from July 16 to 22 are the following:

Region 6: Aklan, Bacolod City, Antique, Capiz

The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ until end-July. MECQ status On the other hand, the following areas are under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from July 16–31:

Region 3: Bataan

Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo Province (until July 22 only)

Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City

Region 11: Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte

CARAGA: Butuan City

Areas not mentioned are placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Roque said.]