Metro Manila reverts to longer curfew hours from 10 PM – 4 AM starting July 25

Metro Manila will again reimpose longer curfew hours in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Saturday.

The announcement came a day after Metro Manila and 4 other provinces were placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

In an interview, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said the longer curfew hours will take effect starting Sunday, July 25 from 10 PM to 4 AM, noting that all Metro Manila mayors agreed to the decision due to rising COVID-19 cases, and the further spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

“We must also restrict mobility, yung galawan ng tao, in the sense na wag tayong dikit dikit, hangga’t maaari, yung mga taong lumalabas ng kalye, tumatambay, etc. Maiwasan po natin yan,” Abalos stated.

Aside from Metro Manila, the areas of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte are also placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

On Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 17 more COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country.

Of the said number, 12 are local, one returning overseas Filipino (ROF), while four cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.