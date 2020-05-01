Metro Manila mayors request extension on distribution of SAP cash assistance

The Metro Manila Council wrote a letter to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) asking for an extension on the distribution of emergency cash subsidy to beneficiaries of the social amelioration program (SAP).

Paranaque City mayor Edwin Olivarez, a member of the Metro Manila Council, said on Thursday, April 30, that local government units all over Metro Manila reached a consensus to request an extension to finish distributing the first wave of financial aid for SAP beneficiaries.

“Hindi lang Metro Manila kung hindi sa lahat ng covered ng quarantine na ito, halos 40 percent lang yung compliance natin,” Olivarez explained during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque previously warned LGUs that they have to finish distributing the cash assistance under SAP by April 30 or else they could face administrative and criminal charges for dereliction of duty.

Olivarez stressed that LGUs faced problems at the start because most of the households recommended by barangay officials to benefit from SAP does not not meet the set guidelines upon validation by DSWD.

“Yung mga listahan na prinovide ng ating mga LGU, mga barangay kapag vinalidate ng ating DSWD iyan ay halos 80 percent ay hindi pumapasa doon sa guidelines,” the local chief executive said.

Olivarez said that Metro Manila Council requested that the deadline be moved from April 30 to May 15.

Under the Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, 18 low-income households should each receive cash subsidy, worth Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates, for two months.

In a later press briefing in Malacanang, DILG Sec. Eduardo Año said that LGUs in the National Capital Region, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu City and Davao City will be given a seven-day extension to finishing distributing financial assistance to SAP beneficiaries.

Año also said that other LGUs facing problems in the distribution of cash subsidy will have a four-day extension.