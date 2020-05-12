Metro Manila, Cebu, Laguna under ‘modified’ ECQ until May 31

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed under “modified” enhanced community quarantine the whole of Metro Manila, Laguna province, and Cebu City starting May 16 until May 31.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in a televised press briefing on Tuesday morning.

Under the modified ECQ, Roque explained that the movement of the people in these areas, which are still classified as “high risk,” will continue to be severely restricted under the extended lockdown, with most only allowed to leave their homes for the provision of food and other basic necessities and in cases of emergency.

He also added that authorities will allow the limited reopening of select manufacturing and processing plants. Because there will be work in reopened industries, there will also be “limited transportation services.”

However, Roque said the government is still finalizing which industries will be allowed to resume operations.

“Obviously pinakinggan natin ang siyensiya kaya nga po modified ECQ tayo. Naka-ECQ pa rin po tayo, bagamat bubuksan natin ang mas marami pang mga sektor ng ating ekonomiya. But we continue to be in ECQ because of the continuing threat,” Roque said.

Roque also described the modified enhanced community quarantine as a “transition phase” from a strict enhanced community to a relaxed general community quarantine.

The public’s movement for accessing essential services and work will remain limited, while face-to-face classes will still be suspended for areas under modified lockdown.

Metro Manila has recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

Cebu City, on the other hand, has 1,400 cases while Laguna has 384.