‘Meron mataas na posibilidad’ Sec. Dela Peña says on lagundi, tawa tawa being used against COVID-19

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Sec. Fortunato Dela Peña believes that there is a ‘big possibility’ that lagundi and tawa-tawa can be used against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Dela Peña said on Tuesday, April 28, that the two herbal plants have anti-viral properties and previously underwent clinical trials but for different illnesses.

“Tawa-tawa sa dengue, para sa health supplement pa lang iyon kanila. Yung lagundi naman may approval na iyan na gamot sa mga respiratory infection,” Dela Peña said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Meron mataas na posibilidad na pwede sila kasi may anti-viral properties sila,” he explained.

Dela Peña said that the DOST will wait for the results of the in-vitro trials in Singapore before conducting clinical trials on the effects of lagundi and tawa-tawa on COVID-19 patients.

Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that so-called alternative medicines against COVID-19, including lagundi and tawi-tawi, need to undergo careful study.

“Para ito’y mabigyan natin ng ebidensya para makapagsabi kung ito talaga ay pwedeng gamitin ng ating mga kababayan laban sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said during DZRH’s Pangunahing Balita.

“Mahirap kasi, ngayon, baka magkaroon sila ng false sense of security. Hindi pa natin nasusubukan through evidence kung ito talaga ay epektibo o hindi,” she added.

Also, even if studies show that lagundi and tawa-tawa can be used against COVID-19, Vergeire said that alternative medicines should be treated as health supplements and not as a cure for the disease.