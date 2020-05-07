MERALCO allows customers to pay accumulated electric bills in installments

Customers of the Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) have the option to pay their accumulated electric bills since March in four monthly installments.

“Kung ang March at April bill mo hindi mo pa nababayaran, once na natanggap mo na iyong electricity bill, pagdating naman nung current, siguro ngayon Mayo, may option naman to pay that in four equal monthly installments,” MERALCO spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga told DZRH on Tuesday, May 5.

MERALCO extended the deadline for the payment of electric bills due from March 1 to April 14 after the national government placed the whole Luzon region under enhanced community quarantine.

Zaldarriaga also previously assured the public that the power distributor will not disconnect consumers during the quarantine period.

Also, since MERALCO cannot read the electric meters of its customers during the enhanced community quarantine, the electric service provider will base the bills for March 17 to April 14 on the average electricity consumption of the consumer in the last three months.

“Yung three months, tuloy-tuloy lang yung pag-gamit ng mga kababayan natin ng kuryente but we have not really required them to pay,” Zaldarriaga said.