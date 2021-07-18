MBC, Shell join hands in providing better services for Filipinos

The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) partners with the Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) for advocacies and programs that strive to better the lives of people in the Philippines, especially during the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

MBC and PSFI signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday, July 14, to make their partnership official.

“Pilipinas Shell Foundation has always wanted to partner with very good organizations to be able to help the Filipino people,” said PSFI Executive Director Sebastian Quiñones Jr. during the signing ceremony.

Quiñones hopes that the strategic partnership between the two organizations will help the PSFI to make a real difference.

“As a single foundation, as a small group of people, there is no way we can help in terms of trying to achieve the necessary requirements of providing need to those, the ones that require the most need,” Quiñones added.

To launch their partnership, MBC and PSFI will launch ‘Pasasalamat sa Frontliners handog ng Shell Foundation at MBC-DZRH’, a program that seeks to reach out and bring assistance to medical centers.

Quiñones named East Avenue Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, the Philippine Orthopedic Center, and the Quezon City General Hospital as among the target hospitals for the said program.

The PSFI official that around 300 to 400 health workers will benefit from the program.