MBC launches search for 2021 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen

Manila Broadcasting Company now launches the second edition of its online search for Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen.

As previously explained, this is a title distinct from Reyna ng Aliwan, which has jumpstarted the career of many beauteous Filipinas on the national and international pageant circuit. The search for Aliwan’s Festival Queen will remain part of the mammoth cultural spectacle dubbed as the Philippines’ grandest fiesta – a much awaited event that lamentably continues to be on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With the candidates’ participation via cyberspace, the search for 2021 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen will keep the hopes and dreams of beauteous and talented Filipinas alive, catapulting them into the spotlight, and enabling them to further inspire and influence today’s youth by harnessing the power of digital media to serve as exemplary models in the community.

Open to ladies 16-28 years old, single, with pleasing personality, must have been born biologically female, and currently holding Filipino citizenship. Candidates should be well-versed in the culture, customs, and traditions of their respective regions. Each contestant must be able to demonstrate a unique talent to a high degree of excellence, either in the visual or performing arts, craft or design, athletics, or culinary expertise. The candidate should be a natural beauty, armed with poise and confidence, and able to express herself well in either English or Pilipino.

To join the competition, interested candidates must download, fill up, and submit the application form to the designated lead radio station via email, together with their proof of citizenship, Certificate of Residency issued by the Barangay Chairman, an audition video with a maximum length of three (3) minutes, where she introduces herself, where she comes from, and provides a glimpse of what she looks like in casual and formal wear, as well as what her special talent or skill is. Deadline for submission of entries is on August 13, 2021.

Below is the list of designated lead stations and email addresses:

Designated lead stations Carrier stations will then conduct their offline selection based on the judging criteria, and forward their chosen entries to the head office secretariat, after which 12 finalists will be selected — four each for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — who will be formally announced on August 27.

The final candidates will compete on the national competition. Contestants will then take part in various segments. These segments will be aired over RHTV, and to be posted on all MBC social media platforms, to be hosted by influencers on Zoom.

Guided by MBC’s digital media team, the finalists will then take part in weekly segments come September – Pride of Place, the Special Skills and Talent Show, Queens for a Cause, and the Evening Gown Competition coupled with the Question-and Answer portion where they will also be grilled by the panel of judges. All segments, including the coronation night on October 9, will air over DZRH News Television, and will be posted on all social media platforms of MBC, including the respective pages and YouTube accounts of their stations – DZRH, Love Radio, Yes The Best, Easy Rock, Aksyon Radyo, and Radyo Natin.

The 2021 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen will receive P50,000; the first runner up P25,000, and second runner-up P15,000. All three winners will also be given the corresponding amount for their chosen charitable program in their respective municipalities. The other nine finalists get a guaranteed P10,000 each as consolation prize. An online poll for Netizens’ Choice will also be conducted through a voting platform on the DZRH website.