Mass testing of PUIs, PUMs to start on April 14 – Galvez

The Philippine government targets to start mass testing patients under investigation (PUIs) and patient under monitoring (PUMs) for the 2019 Coronavirus by April 14.

This was announced by Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on COVID-19, on Thursday, April 2, during a televised press briefing.

Galvez added that the Department of Health (DOH) has been instructed to expedite requests of hospitals to be accredited for COVID-19 testing.

“We are also determined to fast track the accreditation of sub-national laboratories so we can start with the mass testing of the PUIs and the PUMs. We expect by April 14, we should be able to start massive testing,” Galvez said.

Galvez also said that currently, the Philippines has accredited nine hospitals that can conduct tests for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Galvez said that 2,633 patients in the Philippines have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the said number, 107 patients have died and 51 patients have recovered.

“If you can see the data, the increase of new cases has been 322, which is lower than the highest cases that we have a few days ago of 538. This is a good sign that we are winning the battle,” Galvez said.