Martial Law? Palace says Prez Duterte just asks public to “behave”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was just asking quarantine violators to “behave” when he threatened the nation for a possible martial law amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a televised speech late Thursday, an irate Duterte pleaded the public to discipline themselves, expressing his frustrations on the lack of vaccine and providing social relief to the mass.

“Ang pulis pati military ang mag-enforce sa distance social — distance at ‘yang curfew. Sila na. Parang martial law na rin. Mamili kayo. Ayaw ko pero pagka naipit na ‘yung bayan at walang disiplina kayo,” Duterte said.

During a virtual press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said: “Parang sinasabi lang ni Pangulo, kung talagang magmamatigas ang mga pasaway, then we will really employ and ask the military to come in and help with the police. That’s what he means.”

“Warning lang sa mga violators at sa mga lumalabag at pasaway na umayos kayo, mag-behave, let’s keep order,” he added.

Nograles also noted that the implementation of martial law can only be done if there are cases of invasion and rebellion.

“Are we talking about martial law? Yung Constitution is very clear naman. In cases of invasion and rebellion. Pag wala naman yun, hindi naman ano (without it there’s no) yung martial law,” he stated.

The Luzon-wide lockdown is expected to end on April 30 as the Philippines continues to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.