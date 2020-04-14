Marikina City to open COVID-19 testing center even without DOH’s nod

Marikina City is set to open its own COVID-19 testing center on Friday even without the accreditation from the Department of Health (DOH) following the continuous spike of cases in the country.

Earlier, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro moved the facility to a different building after it was initially rejected by the DOH as it has failed standards on “space and biosafety. Currently, the testing center is now located inside a new two-story building in Barangay Concepcion Uno,

“The DOH has been contacted several times by the city government for it to check the new facility, but its team did not arrive,” Teodoro told reporters, adding that the DOH failed to inspect the laboratory on Monday.

A team of DOH inspectors arrived to check the testing center shortly after his announcement.

Teodoro earlier said that Marikina’s laboratory can run up to 100 tests a day and help screen potential cases of the deadly virus in neighboring towns. The facility was developed with the help of the University of the Philippines-National Institutes for Heath, which produced the first Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits.

Marikina City government also signed a deal with the Manila HealthTek, Inc., which produces the rapid test kits designed by scientists from the University of the Philippines, to buy 3,000 additional test kits for the city.

There were 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marikina as of Monday afternoon.

Six patients have recovered while 14 have died from the disease.