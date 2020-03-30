Manila Water announces slash in water billing

Customers of the Manila Water Company will experience a decrease in their monthly billing statement starting April.

Jeric Sevilla, Corporate Communications head of Manila Water, confirmed on Monday, March 30, that customers who consume 30 cubic meters of water will notice a Php 5 decrease in their billing statement.

“Simula April 1, tayo ay magpapatupad ng kabawasan sa ating monthly bill sa tubig,” Sevilla announced during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“So yung kumokonsumo ng 30 cubic meters, meron kabawasan na Php 5, at, kung mas malaki yung iyong kinokonsumo, medyo mas malaki yung iyong kabawasan,” he said.

Sevilla explained that the decrease stemmed from changes in the foreign currency differential adjustment

“Ito ay nirerebisa ng ating regulatory office every three months. Base ito sa behavior ng ating piso kontra mga foreign currency. Itong nakaraang quarter medyo mas maganda yung ating piso kontra mga foreign currency,” he explained.

“Pag-dating naman ng July, rerebisahin na naman ng ating regulatory office kung ano ang behavior ng ating piso,” the Manila Water executive added.

Sevilla, meanwhile, assured that Manila Water has enough water supply for their customers amidst the crisis caused by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

He explained that the suspended operations of malls and other establishments helped in ensuring that Manila Water can provide enough water supply to households.

“Bagamat tumaas ang konsumo natin sa mga residential natin, na atin naman inaasahan, na offset naman ito dahil marami sa mga malls natin at mga commercial establishment ay sarado naman kaya ang supply ay sapat naman,” Sevilla said.