Manila now capable of localized mass testing for COVID-19

The Philippines’ capital city is now capable of localized targeted mass testing with 1,000+ COVID-19 tests weekly, the Manila Public Information Office said on Monday.

In a Twitter post, Manila PIO said that Mayor Isko Moreno gave his go-signal to conduct localized targeted mass testing for the Manila Health Department (MHD) and the city’s six district hospitals.

The following health facilities operated by the city government are now capable of conducting about 232 COVID-19 swab tests per day, or 1,624 per week:

MHD/Delpan Quarantine Facility — 50 tests per day

Ospital ng Maynila — 20 tests per day

Sta. Ana Hospital/MIDCC — 30 tests per day

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center — 50 tests per day

Ospital ng Tondo — 17 tests per day

Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital — 15 tests per day

Ospital ng Sampaloc — 50 tests per day

Moreno also designated Manila City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan to lead the localized targeted mass testing operations.

The said swab tests will be processed either by the Department of Health’s Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM) or the University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH).

Currently, at least 934 swab tests have already been conducted by the Manila City government:

Sta Ana Hospital/MIDCC — 451 tests

Manila Health Department — 190 tests

Ospital ng Maynila — 106 tests

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center — 55 tests

Ospital ng Tondo — 30 tests

Ospital ng Sampaloc — 44 tests

Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital — 40 tests

Manila PIO said that the development is in line with Moreno’s CODE COVID-19 (Contain and Delay) action plan which aims to slow the spread of the disease while the government tries to isolate infected patients from the communities.

“Likewise, hospitals operated by the Manila City government are now authorized to send COVID-19 patients to the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which was recently turned into a quarantine facility by the national government,” the PIO said.

“Manila City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan said the local government will be sending three COVID-19 patients to the facility today, April 13,” it added.